Boliva's interim govt to ask Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country
Bolivia's interim government will ask all Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country for allegedly interfering in the country's internal affairs, the foreign minister said on Friday.
Karen Longaric added in a news conference that the government would also "go a bit further" regarding Venezuela later in the day, but declined to provide details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolivia
- Venezuelan