International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey vows no 'step back' from Russian S-400 purchase

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 02:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 02:19 IST
Turkey vows no 'step back' from Russian S-400 purchase
Flag of Russia (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Turkey on Friday vowed there would be no "step back" from Ankara's controversial purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system despite the threat of US sanctions. "There is no question of a step backwards, Turkey will activate the S-400," promised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Ankara's deal with Russia and the subsequent delivery of the system in July has been a major source of tension between NATO allies Turkey and the United States. Last month the US said Turkey would be spared sanctions under a 2017 law if the S-400 system is not turned on.

The American act, known as CAATSA, mandates sanctions for any "significant" purchases of weapons from Russia. Turkey was also removed from the F-35 fighter jet programme as a consequence of the purchase.

The issue was on the agenda during Erdogan's talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Trump told reporters after their meeting that Turkey's acquisition created "serious challenges" for Washington as he said officials would "immediately" get to work on resolving the issue.

Kalin said the "joint mechanism" to address the tensions over the F-35 programme and S-400s had begun on Friday. As relations between Ankara and Moscow strengthen, Kalin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to visit Turkey in the first week of January 2020.

Among the issues on the agenda during the visit will be Syria after Russia and Turkey agreed last month on the withdrawal of a Syrian Kurdish militia from the war torn country's north following Erdogan's Russia trip. Russia and Turkey have worked closely together on Syria despite being on opposing sides of the conflict as Moscow supports Damascus and Ankara has called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

There have already been joint Russian and Turkish military patrols but Kalin said the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia had not been completely removed from Kobane. "There have been some figures given regarding the terrorists' withdrawal but we have not confirmed this," Kalin told TRT.

Ankara says the YPG, which spe (AFP) RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-tennis academy president pleads guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

The former president of a private tennis academy in Texas pleaded guilty on Friday as part of an agreement to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the largest college admissions cheating and fraud scheme uncovered in U.S. history. Fede...

NFL-Browns prepare for playoff push without suspended Garrett

The NFLs suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Friday dealt a severe blow to the teams playoff hopes but they are determined not to let the incident define their season.Cleveland kept their hopes alive with a win ove...

UPDATE 3-Trump asks Supreme Court to stop Congress from getting his financial records

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major clash between branches o...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in Brazilian practice

Sebastian Vettel led a Ferrari one-two in practice for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, with Red Bulls Max Verstappen third fastest on an incident-filled afternoon at a damp Interlagos. Vettel, a three-times winner in Brazil,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019