National Press Day: Mamata urges media to report truth

Describing media as the fourth pillar of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged journalists to report the truth fearlessly. Banerjee made the plea on the National Press Day.

"On the occasion of #NationalPressDay, my best wishes to all #journalists. #Media is the fourth pillar of #democracy. Always report the truth fearlessly. Be inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's immortal words, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. Since 1966, the National Press Day is celebrated every year on November 16 for a free and responsible press in the country and the Press Council of India started functioning on this day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)