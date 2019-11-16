BJP youth activists protest near Cong office on Rafale deal

BJP youth activists on Saturday staged a protest rally outside the West Bengal Congress headquarters here demanding an "apology" from the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading "lies" on the Rafale issue that was rejected by the Supreme Court. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists took out a rally from Moulali to Bidhan Bhawan in Central Kolkata and then burnt effigies Rahul Gandhi for his "lies and propaganda" on Rafale deal in a bid to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha polls, a BJYM leader said.

The BJYM activists also demanded an apology from Gandhi, he said. Carrying posters and placards, BJYM activists shouted slogans against the Congress party and Gandhi.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress had time and again raised the issue of the Rafale deal and questioned it. The Supreme Court on Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal.

The apex court rejected the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets..

