International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesters spill back onto bridge in Iraq capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:02 IST
Protesters spill back onto bridge in Iraq capital

Baghdad, Nov 16 (AFP) Anti-government demonstrators spread to a second bridge in the Iraqi capital Saturday after security forces retreated from a key area where they had clashed with protesters, AFP correspondents said. Protesters have occupied Baghdad's Tahrir (Liberation) Square for more than three weeks, demanding the overhaul of a ruling system they see as corrupt and unjust.

On Friday night, at least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded in Tahrir when explosives beneath a parked car detonated, Iraq's state security forces said. The protest movement had spilled over onto four bridges crossing the river Tigris that link east Baghdad to the city's west where government buildings and foreign embassies are based.

Security forces retook three of those bridges and nearby districts more than two weeks ago, pinning the protesters back in Tahrir and on Al-Jumhuriyah bridge with volleys of tear gas, live ammunition and even machine-gun fire. On Saturday morning, Iraqi units pulled back from some of those areas and crowds of protesters chased them down, resuming their sit-in at the mouth of Al-Sinek bridge.

"The security forces withdrew to another concrete barrier on Al-Sinek," one protester told AFP. An elderly woman, who had travelled from the southern port city of Basra to join the rallies, cheered in support.

"You didn't just lose us, you lost all of Iraq!" she said, addressing Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi. "Get out, get out, there's no place for you here. Tonight, we'll be in the Green Zone," she said, referring to the area across the river housing Abdel Mahdi's office, parliament, the US embassy and other key buildings.

Dozens climbed up into a large parking complex near the bridge, unfurling a sign in support of demonstrators in nearby Tahrir. The morning after Friday's blast, small clusters of men deployed around the square to search all those entering it.

"We had a security breach yesterday and this explosion happened," said Abu Karrar al-Basrawi, a middle-aged man from Basra volunteering for the search. "But we've multiplied our checkpoints so it doesn't happen again," he told AFP. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospitalA teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabeFormer pop-star Victoria Beckham knew shed have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her fir...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. FDA clears Pentaxs duodenoscope designed to reduce need for disinfectionThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had cleared medical equipment maker Pentax of Americas duo...

`Kohli fan' sneaks onto field during India-Bangladesh Test

A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday. Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019