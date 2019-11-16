International Development News
Development News Edition

One dead as petrol protests spread in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:29 IST
One dead as petrol protests spread in Iran

Tehran, Nov 16 (AFP) One person was killed and others injured in protests that spread across Iran on Saturday after a surprise decision to impose petrol price hikes and rationing in the country hit by US sanctions. The death occurred in the central city of Sirjan, where people tried to set fire to a fuel depot but were thwarted by security forces, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

It came as the demonstrations broke out Friday, hours after it was announced the price of petrol would be hiked by 50 per cent for the first 60 litres and 300 per cent for anything above that each month. "Unfortunately someone was killed," Sirjan's acting governor Mohammad Mahmoudabadi said, adding the cause of the death and whether "the individual was shot or not" was still unclear.

"Security forces did not have permission to shoot and were only allowed to fire warning shots... which they did," ISNA quoted him as saying. It was a "calm gathering" exploited by some who "destroyed public property, damaged fuel stations and also wanted to access the oil company's main fuel depots and set fire to them," he added.

Besides Sirjan, "scattered" protests were also held Friday in other cities including Abadan, Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Birjand, Gachsaran, Khoramshahr, Mahshahr, Mashhad and Shiraz, state news agency IRNA said. Some "rioters" in Ahvaz set fire to a bank and in Khoramshahr "suspicious and unknown armed individuals" fired at people and injured a few, state television's website said.

In other cities, protests were mostly limited to blocking traffic and were over by midnight, it added. Police fired tear gas at protesters in some cities, state television said, without specifying when.

It accused "hostile media" of trying to use fake news and videos on social media to exaggerate protests as "large and extensive". Prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said the people would part ways with "the few disruptors" whose actions show they are against the system.

Fresh demonstrations were held Saturday in the cities of Doroud, Garmsar, Gorgan, Ilam, Karaj, Khoramabad, Mehdishahr, Qazvin, Qom, Sanandaj, Shahroud and Shiraz, IRNA said. "Some drivers have protested the new petrol price by turning off their cars and creating traffic jams," it added.

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 per cent from Friday, saying the move was aimed at helping citizens in need with cash handouts. The measure was expected to generate 300 trillion rials (USD 2.55 billion) per annum, the authorities said.

About 60 million Iranians in need would get payments ranging from 550,000 rials (USD 4.68) for couples to slightly more than two million rials (USD 17.46) for families of five or more. Under the scheme, drivers with fuel cards would pay 15,000 rials (13 US cents) a litre for the first 60 litres of petrol bought each month, with each additional litre costing 30,000 rials.

Fuel cards were first introduced in 2007 with a view to reforming the subsidies system and curbing large-scale smuggling. Iran's economy has been battered since May last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.

The rial has plummeted, inflation is running at more than 40 percent and the International Monetary Fund expects Iran's economy to contract by nine percent this year and stagnate in 2020. President Hassan Rouhani said 75 percent of Iranians were "under pressure" and the extra petrol revenues would go to them, and not the treasury.

Rouhani had tried to hike fuel prices in December but was blocked by parliament after protests that rocked Iran for days. The speaker at the time ruled out the move as unpopular and said it was "not in the interests of the country".

The scheme comes at a sensitive time as Iran prepares for a February parliamentary election. Nobakht said the price hike was agreed by the High Council of Economic Coordination, made up of the president, parliament speaker and judiciary chief, implying it had received approval across the board.

The council met again Saturday, and according to the government's official website, urged the "cooperation of all branches to successfully implement the plan". Rouhani in his first term had voiced opposition to the petrol dual-price regime adopted by his predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, saying "it caused corruption and that is why we made a unified rate" in a 2015 tweet.

His administration also scrapped Ahmadinejad's fuel card scheme, only to revive it this year while still denying rumours it was a precursor to rationing and price hikes. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Catholic devotees in Thailand join choir for visit of Pope Francis

A choir formed of Catholic devotees training to join the church in Thailand were rehearsing on Saturday ahead of the visit of Pope Francis next week.The choir will perform for the pope at St. Peters parish in Nakhon Pathom province, about 5...

UPDATE 1-Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should remain in custody, prosecutors said.Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasi...

Sarita Devi elected unopposed to AIBA athletes commission

Veteran Indian boxer L Sarita Devi has been elected unopposed to the International Boxing Asociations AIBA first-ever athletes commission to represent the Asian bloc. Reported by PTI in July, Sarita was in the running for the position as th...

Two plan robbery to fund excursion to Manali; held with arms

Two men, who allegedly plotted to rob people to fund a trip to Manali with their girlfriends, have been arrested from Najafgarh area in Dwarka, police said on Saturday. Sitar Khan 26 and Umesh Kumar 29, both residents of Najafgarh, were arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019