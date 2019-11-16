Sushil Modi expresses concern over fake news

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday expressed concern over the credibility of news as "fake news" is occupying its space in the age of social media. Some news channels are promoting superstition which is not correct, Modi said adding that paid news and fake news are the biggest challenges of today.

"The scope of media has become quite comprehensive today. But the credibility of news has suffered because of fake news taking its space in the age of social media," Modi said at a book release programme on Saturday which is observed as the National Press Day. However, newspapers are discharging their duties with responsibility despite the crisis of credibility, the deputy chief minister said.

He released a book, "Media Ka Vartman Paridrishya", written by journalist Rakesh Praveer at the Patna Book Fair. Journalist Rakesh Praveer, whose book was released, also spoke on the occasion..

