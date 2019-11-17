UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have highest support since 2017 - poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has the highest level of support since 2017, while the popularity of the main opposition Labour Party has also been growing, a poll published by the Sunday Telegraph newspaper showed. The opinion poll put support for the Conservatives on 41%, up 1%, while the Labour saw their support rise to 33% from 30%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 14% and the Brexit Party was on 5%.

SavantaComRes surveyed 2,052 British adults between Nov. 13 and 14.

