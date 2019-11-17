UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have highest support since 2017 - poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has the highest level of support since 2017, while the popularity of the main opposition Labour Party has also been growing, a poll published by the Sunday Telegraph newspaper showed. The opinion poll put support for the Conservatives on 41%, up 1%, while the Labour saw their support rise to 33% from 30%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 14% and the Brexit Party was on 5%.
SavantaComRes surveyed 2,052 British adults between Nov. 13 and 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With new visa norms, practising medicine in UK to become simpler for doctors: British Council
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 8 percentage-point poll lead over Labour - Telegraph
UPDATE 1-Hockey-British teams secure Tokyo 2020 spots after playoff wins
British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as parliament speaker to replace Bercow
British MPs vote on new speaker after Bercow's departure