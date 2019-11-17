International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson extends lead over Labour before election - poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 02:27 IST
UK's Johnson extends lead over Labour before election - poll
The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 11%, down 5%, and the Brexit Party was on 6% unchanged. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by the Mail on Sunday ahead of next month's election.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 45%, up 4%, compared with Labour on 30%, up 1%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 11%, down 5%, and the Brexit Party was on 6% unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says all Conservative election candidates pledge to back his Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the upcoming election have pledged to back his Brexit deal. All 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election every single one of them has ple...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Fires blazed on the doorstep of a Hong Kong university into the early hours of Sunday as protesters hurled petrol bombs and police fired volleys of tear gas in some of the most dramatic scenes in more than five months of escalating violence...

UPDATE 1-NFL-Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the last minute moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school whe...

Soccer-Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot

Defender Matthias Ginter scored one goal and was involved in two more as Germany comfortably saw off Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to clinch their place at Euro 2020, helped by Northern Irelands 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. Ginter broke the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019