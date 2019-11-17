UK's Johnson extends lead over Labour before election - poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by the Mail on Sunday ahead of next month's election.
Support for the Conservatives stood at 45%, up 4%, compared with Labour on 30%, up 1%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 11%, down 5%, and the Brexit Party was on 6% unchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
