International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad: TR Sriniwas slams KCR for "insensitive comments" on suicides by TSRTC employees

Chairman of the BJP Hyderabad Gulf Coordination Committee, TR Sriniwas slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his insensitive comments on the issue of suicides by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 02:40 IST
Hyderabad: TR Sriniwas slams KCR for "insensitive comments" on suicides by TSRTC employees
Chairman of the BJP Hyderabad Gulf Coordination Committee, TR Sriniwas speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of the BJP Hyderabad Gulf Coordination Committee, TR Sriniwas slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his insensitive comments on the issue of suicides by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees. "It is very unfortunate that CM KCR has to resort to such lowly statements like 'I didn't tell them to die'. This is an outright insult to the departed souls who were standing by shoulder to shoulder with CM KCR during the formation of Telangana, with a hope that their lives and that of their coming generations will be good," Sriniwas told ANI here.

"Right now all their hopes have been dashed, mere few thousands increase in their salary has been denied due to the ego trip of CM KCR and his stubborn attitude," he added. Speaking about the resistance to the incumbent government by the people, which he alleged is building up in Telangana, he said, "His ego and attitude is hardening the stance of the people of Telangana. This is evident in the stiff resistance his MLAs and MPs face when they are visiting their constituencies."

The employees have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay. On November 14, The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was formed to lead the protest, took the decision to keep aside the demand as the government showed no signs of softening its stand on the 41st day of the protest.

At least five TSRTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to OT win over Wild

Andrei Svechnikov scored 133 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minn. Svechnikovs snap shot from the right circle beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk for his ni...

UPDATE 5-Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday as rallies to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government yellow vest demonstrations erupted into vio...

French protesters, police clash on 'yellow vest' anniversary

Paris, Nov 17 AFP French police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing yellow vest protesters in Paris Saturday, on the first anniversary of the movement challenging President Emmanuel Macrons policies. Clashes broke out...

Tennis-Thiem swats aside holder Zverev to reach final

Dominic Thiem was at his dominant best as he dismantled defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 on Saturday to storm into the final of the season-ending ATP finals. Austrian Thiem will face Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019