Sri Lanka's Premadasa accepts defeat at presidential poll; steps down from party position

Sri Lanka's ruling party presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa on Sunday accepted defeat in the presidential poll and congratulated his rival former wartime defense chief, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"It is my privilege to honor the decision of the people and congratulate Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh president of Sri Lanka," Premadasa said in a statement. He also stepped down from the ruling United National Party (UNP) deputy leader position with immediate effect.

