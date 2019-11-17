International Development News
Development News Edition

All-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's winter session; PM Modi, Amit Shah in attendance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 13:00 IST
All-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's winter session; PM Modi, Amit Shah in attendance
Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Parliament's winter session, an all-party meeting was held here which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and several senior opposition leaders. The meeting was also attended by Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.

TMC leader Derek O Brien, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Telugu Desam Party Jayadev Galla and V Vijaysai Reddy were among those present at the meeting. The meeting was called by the government and moderated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring the smooth functioning of the House. After an all-party meeting, which was also attended by PM Modi, the Speaker said floor leaders of different parties mentioned various issues that they wished to be discussed during the winter session, beginning November 18 till December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case

Chinas Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the countrys health officials that the risk of an outbreak was minimal. The health commission of the autonomous region sai...

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

18 injured as bus overturns in Yamunanagar

Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus carrying them from Kalka to Haridwar overturned in Haryanas Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert collision with a car near Bilaspur...

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft on Sunday, billed as the worlds first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including U.S. ride-hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019