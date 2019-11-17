International Development News
Pak, separatists working to foil Centre's historic decisions on J&K: Panun Kashmir

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • Created: 17-11-2019 16:38 IST
Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandit community, on Sunday cautioned the Centre about a sustained campaign within and outside the country to scuttle its initiatives and policy on Jammu and Kashmir. It claimed that Pakistan, separatist establishment and a subversive group in India and abroad have started investing heavily to demonize, defame and debunk the measures like abrogation of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

"A sustained campaign is going on within and outside the country to project that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working like a Hitler to foil the historic decisions taken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir," Chairman of Panun Kashmir Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here. He said the cabal which had been earlier harnessed to promote (former Pakistan president Pervez) Musharaf's formulla has now been activated to foil Modi's Jammu and Kashmir policy.

"This cabal has already started acting in an integrated manner in the US, Europe and India. Reluctance of Government of India to recognize the genocide inflicted on Hindus of Kashmir is allowing space and legitimacy to separatist sympathizers to masquerade as defenders of freedom and human rights," Chrungoo said. He said Panun Kashmir is aware about the role of this "anti-national lobby".

"Kashmiri Pandits involved in it have been acting as victim collaborators for quite some time giving credence to separatist propaganda," he said adding the faces are the same who used to promote concepts of porous borders, shared sovereignty and acting as frontline agents of denial of Hindu genocide in Kashmir. He said the nexus between Pakistan, separatists in Jammu and Kashmir and those who support a half-separatist Jammu and Kashmir policy based on constitutional recognition needs to be taken seriously and dealt with sternly and effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

