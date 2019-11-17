International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK government will publish Russia report after election -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:07 IST
UPDATE 1-UK government will publish Russia report after election -minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The British government will publish a parliamentary report examining alleged Russian meddling in British politics after the country's Dec. 12 election, security minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

Opponents have accused the government of sitting on the report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), which has been cleared by the security services because it might contain embarrassing revelations about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his party. Lewis told Sky News the report could not be published during the so-called "purdah" period which sets rules on government announcements during an election campaign.

"We want to make sure, particularly where national security is involved, we go through that process properly and thoroughly," he said. "We can't publish things during the general election ... but after the general election that report will be published." Last week the government had said the report had not been published because of the necessary procedure whereby vetting it would take several weeks.

Britain has accused Russia of meddling or trying to interfere in Western elections, accusations denied by Moscow. The ISC was examining allegations of Russian activity aimed at the United Kingdom, including in the 2016 referendum on EU membership, when Johnson was a leading campaigner to leave. The Sunday Times said the report concluded Russian interference may have had an impact on the Brexit referendum but the effect was "unquantifiable".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Crisis-swept Lebanon in gridlock after Safadi withdrawal

Lebanon slipped deeper into political crisis on Sunday after the withdrawal of a top candidate for prime minister narrowed the chances of creating a government needed to enact urgent reforms.Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, withd...

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019