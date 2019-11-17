International Development News
Development News Edition

Afghan candidate halts another attempt at ballot recount

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 18:42 IST
Afghan candidate halts another attempt at ballot recount
Image Credit: Flickr

The Afghan election commission has tried to launch another ballot recount but presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah halted the attempt by saying he won't let his observers participate. The September election has been mired in controversy. The election commission has tried to carry out a ballot recount. Both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival and chief executive in the current government, Abdullah, were running for president.

Afghan election laws call for representatives of all presidential candidates to observe ballot counting. Abdullah said on Sunday that the commission needs to stop trying to do a recount, contending many of the ballots are fake.

His announcement halted the process so it's unclear what happens next. Abdullah had halted the process once earlier when he pulled his observers from the recount last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the countrys highways, isolating population centers from lowland fa...

Hotels cannot deny claim for theft of vehicle handed over for valet parking: SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has held that hotels cannot deny compensation under the garb of owners risk clause to its guest or visitors for theft of vehicle parked through its staff or valet. The top court has held that the bur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019