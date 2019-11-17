International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways
Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the country's highways, isolating population centers from lowland farms. Officials said a massive Hercules military plane had touched down in the highland capital of La Paz Saturday with a cargo full of meat products, bypassing the barricaded highways that drop down out of the city.

Presidency minister Jerjes Justiniano told reporters the government of interim President Jeanine Anez had established an "air bridge" to La Paz. He said officials hoped to do the same with other major Bolivian cities cut off from supplies. The Andean nation erupted into crisis following the country's Oct. 20 election. Then-President Morales, who won the election, resigned last Sunday after an Organization of American States audit revealed evidence of vote-rigging. He fled to Mexico.

Morales' supporters took to the streets shortly after, sometimes armed with homemade bazookas, handguns, and grenades, barricading roads and skirmishing with security forces. As violence has escalated, many in the poorer regions of La Paz had taken to cooking over firewood as long lines for liquified gas, canisters, and scarce food complicated life.

"I hope things calm down," said Josue Pillco, a construction worker from a working-class La Paz neighborhood. "We're not getting any food or gasoline." Violent protests Friday around Cochabamba, a coca-growing region and stronghold of Morales' supporters, left at least nine dead, officials said.

The deaths have prompted allegations of human rights abuses by police forces under Anez, a former conservative lawmaker. Anez has blamed Morales for stoking violence from abroad and has said her government wishes to hold elections and meet with the opposition to halt protests.

U.N. envoy Jean Arnault said a team would hold meetings with politicians and social groups beginning Sunday to end the violence and push for "free and transparent elections."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. The price of onions -- a ...

Soccer-Portugal edge past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 away from home on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2020.Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second with four minutes left to ensure that Port...

Thousands march in Greek annual anti-junta demo

Thousands of Greeks took part in demonstrations Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, with police bracing for trouble after a series of raids on anarchists. This year the protest looks set to be dominated by oppositi...

Pope hosts meal for 1,500 poor and homeless

Pope Francis on Sunday hosted around 1,500 poor and homeless people for lunch at the Vatican, decrying indifference to poverty as the Catholic Church marked its World Day of the Poor. My thoughts go to those who... have promoted solidarity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019