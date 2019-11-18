International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 02:19 IST
UPDATE 5-Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest
Iran Flag (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the gasoline price rises that have caused nationwide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republic's opponents and foreign foes. "Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people," the Iranian Supreme Leader said in a live speech on state TV.

Riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in Tehran and dozens of other cities on Saturday, Iranian news agencies and social media said, a day after the government increased the price of gasoline. "The counter-revolution and Iran's enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so," Khamenei said. "Unfortunately some problems were caused, a number of people lost their lives and some centres were destroyed."

Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters, called on officials to prevent hikes in prices of other goods. Tehran says the gasoline price increase is expected to raise around $2.55 billion a year for extra subsidies for 18 million families, or about 60 million Iranians, on lower incomes.

Some Iranian lawmakers, who planned to discuss ways to force the government to revise its decision, withdrew their motion after Khamenei's Sunday speech, Iran's state media reported. Iran's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement reported by Tasnim news agency that the protest's leaders had been identified and "appropriate action" was being taken.

"People have the right to protest. But that is different from riots. We cannot let insecurity in the country through riots," Iran's pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani said, TV reported. One person died in the southeastern city of Sirjan on Friday, officials said, while social media cited several others as fuel price protests turned political with slogans calling for top officials to step down.

State news agency IRNA said one police officer was killed on Saturday in the protests, which struck more than 100 Iranian cities and towns. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said 1,000 protesters had been arrested and 100 banks torched. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has dropped out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and reinstated economic sanctions, expressed support for what it called "peaceful protests against the regime."

"We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators," the White House said. "Tehran has fanatically pursued nuclear weapons and missile programs, and supported terrorism, turning a proud nation into another cautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people." Iran's clerical rulers want to prevent any repeat of unrest in late 2017, when 22 people were reported to have died during protests in 80 cities and towns over poor living standards, some calling on Shi'ite Muslim clerical leaders to step down.

Although Tehran raised the price of regular gasoline to 15,000 rials ($0.13) a litre from 10,000 rials and also imposed rationing, with additional purchases costing 30,000 rials per litre, the fuel is still among the cheapest in the world.

'LET THEM SPEAK!'

Iranian media said calm had been restored in the country. But videos on social media showed protests continued in Tehran and some other cities. The footage could not be verified by Reuters, along with other images on social media. A day after violent clashes between security forces and protesters, France on Sunday called on its citizens in Iran to avoid public places and refrain from taking pictures, the French embassy in Iran said on Twitter.

Tehran often accuses exiled opponents as well as the United States, arch-enemy Israel and regional rival Saudi Arabia of trying to destabilise Iran through online propaganda campaigns. Iranian internet access was curbed this week on the orders of a state security council, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported, a move apparently aimed at preventing protesters from communicating with each other and sharing video on social media.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said on Sunday connectivity had fallen to just 5% of ordinary levels. "We condemn the attempted shutdown of the internet. Let them speak!" U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Twitter on Sunday.

Many shops in Tehran's bazaar closed on Sunday, after "disruptions" by people from outside the trading centre, ISNA reported, adding that businesses were expected to re-open after police reinforcements arrived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

Hong Kong police on Monday trapped hundreds of protesters inside a major university, sealing off roads in the area after almost two straight days of standoffs that have raised fears of a bloody showdown with both sides refusing to back down...

Bloomberg sorry for 'stop and frisk' as he mulls presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Sunday walked back his longtime support for the controversial stop and frisk policing policy that disproportionately targeted black and Latino New Yorkers as he mulled jumping in the race for president. I wa...

Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sundays victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. How long Mack will out reportedly depend on whether or not he needs surgery,...

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and S.Korea postpone drills -KCNA

North Korean media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills for the second time in three days, even as the United States and South Korea decided to postpone their joint air drills to ease denuclearisation talks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019