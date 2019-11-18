International Development News
Development News Edition

French 'yellow vests' shut down top Paris department store

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 03:30 IST
French 'yellow vests' shut down top Paris department store
Image Credit: ANI

French "yellow vest" demonstrators occupied a top Parisian department store on Sunday, a day after clashes in the capital on the first anniversary of the protest movement. The glitzy Galeries Lafayette store in the Opera shopping district was evacuated after dozens of protesters chanting anti-capitalist and anti-government slogans took over the third floor.

"(President Emmanuel) Macron is destroying France and your rights, don't criticise us" We're here for you," one placard read. The protesters were expelled shortly afterwards by security staff.

The store -- one of the top destinations in Paris for moneyed foreign tourists, which was targeted by the demonstrators as a "consumerist temple" -- said it would remain closed for the rest of the day. The protest came on a second day of demonstrations to mark the anniversary of a leaderless revolt that badly rattled President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government.

Twenty people were arrested Sunday in Paris but in most places the protests were peaceful. On Saturday, police in Paris had battled rioters for hours around the southeastern Place d'Italie square, where a yellow vest march was shut down by the authorities after turning violent.

Several cars were overturned or set alight, bus shelters were smashed and a monument to a World War II hero Marshal Alphonse Juin was defaced by demonstrators dressed in black, who wore masks to hide their faces. Police checked thousands of demonstrators over the weekend. On Sunday, prosecutors said 169 were held in custody including eight minors.

Castaner claimed that there were "few demonstrators" among at the protesters in Paris, who he said were mainly "thugs, brutes who came to fight the security forces and prevent the emergency services from doing their work". But leftist TV historian Mathilde Larrere wrote on Twitter that she and two friends were prevented from leaving the protest after the clashes began because of police crowd control tactics.

She accused the police of tactics "unworthy of a democratic state", citing "the repeated teargassing and (stun) grenades going off everywhere". In rural France, by contrast, the mood of the anniversary was more festive. Many yellow vests returned to the traffic roundabouts they occupied last year when they began rebelling against Macron's economic policies.

But at the town of Le Pont-de-Beauvoisin in the southeast Savoie region, around 60 people paid tribute to a yellow vest protester who died a year ago. Chantal Mazet was knocked over by a car at a roundabout on the first day of the protests. The interior ministry put the number of demonstrators on Saturday at 28,600 nationwide but the organisers said nearly 40,000 people had rallied -- a far cry from the estimated 282,000 who took part in the first big day of protests on November 17, 2018.

The yellow vests, who accuse Macron of ruling on behalf of the urban elite -- the spark for the protests was a series of fuel price hikes that squeezed car-dependent rural-dwellers -- are adamant that they have not gone away. They are now looking to join forces with the trade union movement, which is planning a major transport strike over pension reforms starting on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

Hong Kong police on Monday trapped hundreds of protesters inside a major university, sealing off roads in the area after almost two straight days of standoffs that have raised fears of a bloody showdown with both sides refusing to back down...

Bloomberg sorry for 'stop and frisk' as he mulls presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Sunday walked back his longtime support for the controversial stop and frisk policing policy that disproportionately targeted black and Latino New Yorkers as he mulled jumping in the race for president. I wa...

Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sundays victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. How long Mack will out reportedly depend on whether or not he needs surgery,...

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and S.Korea postpone drills -KCNA

North Korean media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills for the second time in three days, even as the United States and South Korea decided to postpone their joint air drills to ease denuclearisation talks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019