PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 18

Boris Johnson to woo business with tax breaks worth 1 bln stg https://on.ft.com/2rTmCtL Labour to push on with 'shares for workers' scheme https://on.ft.com/2XlIzNE

Business warns on Tory points-based immigration system https://on.ft.com/2OlxWq1 Overview

In a speech on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to attract British businesses by reducing business rates and providing tax breaks worth 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year. The Labour Party's general election manifesto will have certain plans to force British companies to give 10% shares to their workers for 10 years, according to the people with knowledge of the manifesto's content.

The Conservative Party's points-based immigration system is getting backlash from business groups who believe that it will make it harder for low-skilled migrant workers to work in UK post Brexit. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

