International Development News
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 18

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 07:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 07:00 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson to woo business with tax breaks worth 1 bln stg https://on.ft.com/2rTmCtL Labour to push on with 'shares for workers' scheme https://on.ft.com/2XlIzNE

Business warns on Tory points-based immigration system https://on.ft.com/2OlxWq1 Overview

In a speech on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to attract British businesses by reducing business rates and providing tax breaks worth 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year. The Labour Party's general election manifesto will have certain plans to force British companies to give 10% shares to their workers for 10 years, according to the people with knowledge of the manifesto's content.

The Conservative Party's points-based immigration system is getting backlash from business groups who believe that it will make it harder for low-skilled migrant workers to work in UK post Brexit. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official

The United States condemned the unjustified use of force in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kongs freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trumps administration said Sunday, as protesters battled Hong Kong police who h...

UPDATE 6-Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas centra...

Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors

JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019