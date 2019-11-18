International Development News
Cong must lead Oppn in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 09:45 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 09:42 IST
Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the "utter mismanagement" of the economy by the Modi government. He also alleged that the government refuses to accept valid criticism.

In a tweet, posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram said, "When Parliament opens today, Congress must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy." "Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one," he said.

"The government seems knowledge proof and refuses to accept valid criticism and genuine advice," the former Union finance minister said in another tweet. Speaking with reporters on Saturday after a government-convened all-party meeting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that Chidambaram should be allowed to attend Parliament.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in the INX media money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

