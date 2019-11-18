Political parties have to choose their path: Sharad Pawar on govt formation in Maha
Ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said all the political parties seeking to stake a claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to "choose their path." The Sena had reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.
"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," he told reporters before the Winter Session of Parliament began. The saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.
Pre-poll allies Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
