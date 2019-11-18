International Development News
Development News Edition

TN CM greets Chief Justice Bobde

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 14:30 IST
TN CM greets Chief Justice Bobde
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanswami on Monday greeted Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on his elevation to the top post. Justice Bobde, who was part of the historic Ayodhya verdict earlier this month, was on Monday administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you on your elevation as the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India," Palaniswami said in a letter sent to Chief Justice Bobde. "I wish you all success," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Resolve Unnao farmers' demands without using force: Mayawati to UP govt

BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the demand of the protesting farmers in Unnao district for adequate compensation for their land acquired for an upcoming township and desist from using force aga...

ByteDance CEO urges TikTok diversification as U.S. pressure mounts - internal note

The founder and CEO of TikTok owner ByteDance will focus on adding users of the popular video app in countries outside of its strongest markets, according to an internal staff note seen by Reuters, as it faces political pressure in the Unit...

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kual Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proc...

Danger on both left and right, warns UK business group CBI

There is a threat to British business from both the left and the right of politics, the countrys biggest business lobby group the CBI warned on Monday, a month before voters head to the polls to elect a new government.I believe we are facin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019