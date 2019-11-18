International Development News
Development News Edition

Sterling hits $1.2960 on election optimism; short positions decline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:34 IST
Sterling hits $1.2960 on election optimism; short positions decline
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Sterling rose above $1.2960 on Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that all Conservative Party candidates in the upcoming election have pledged to back his Brexit deal.

Johnson told the Telegraph newspaper in an interview published on Saturday that all 635 Conservative candidates standing in the UK election would vote in parliament to pass the withdrawal agreement. "It wasn't news to me," said Jordan Rochester, FX strategist at Nomura, noting that Johnson had already rid the party of any Conservatives who didn't back the deal in the key votes.

The pound was up 0.4% against the dollar at $1.2957 after touching $1.2961 in early London trading, its highest since Nov. 1. Versus the euro, the pound strengthened around 0.3% to 85.39 pence. "The truth is, it's probably a specific flow that's driving it," Rochester said, although he added that investor confidence in a Conservative lead was boosting the pound more generally.

The Conservatives lead Labour by 10 to 17 percentage points, four polls late on Saturday showed. A poll published by Good Morning Britain on Monday showed the Conservatives had a 14-point lead. The Labour party is expected to release its manifesto on Thursday.

"The $1.30 level is quite a strong psychological resistance here," Nomura's Rochester said. "For it to really have momentum, you need to see the Labour party's manifesto not do as well as it did in 2017." Weekly futures data showed that positions betting against the pound versus the dollar fell in the week to Nov. 12 to the lowest levels since May. The net-short position means that the pound has more potential to appreciate good news than depreciate on bad news.

In a note to clients, Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank, said that focusing on the pound versus the dollar gives a distorted impression of sterling, since even after Brexit the UK's economic development will remain linked with that of Europe - its closest trading partner - and so sterling and the euro will be correlated. "That means GBP-USD strength is mainly a reflection of EUR-USD strength. If we want to know how GBP-specific effects work, we have to keep an eye on EUR-GBP," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-N.Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about, urging an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted dial...

Ronaldo admits he is not '100 percent'

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Sunday that he is not at 100 percent after reacting angrily to twice being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri earlier this month. The 34-year-old scored his 99th international goal on Sunday as reigni...

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km 155 million miles from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japans space agency said on Monday. Asteroids a...

No protection given to mentally challenged inmate who was abducted and gang-raped in Kolkata: NCW

A NCW fact finding team has said the mentally challenged woman of a shelter home who was allegedly abducted and gang raped in Kolkata has still not been given any protection, adding that it has found irregularities in the functioning of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019