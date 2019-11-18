International Development News
Danger on both left and right, warns UK business group CBI

Representative image Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

There is a threat to British business from both the left and the right of politics, the country's biggest business lobby group the CBI warned on Monday, a month before voters head to the polls to elect a new government.

"I believe we are facing a danger that could get in the way of a bright future, and it takes the form of extreme ideology. And we see it on both sides of the political divide," said CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn.

"On the right, we have the threat of, even a preference for no-deal as the endpoint of our Brexit negotiations," she said.

