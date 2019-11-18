REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus amid fears of crackdown Hong Kong police laid siege to a university on Monday, firing rubber bullets and tear gas to pin back anti-government protesters armed with petrol bombs and other weapons and stop them from fleeing amid fears of a bloody crackdown.

CHINA-USA-DEFENCE/ China calls on U.S. to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

China on Monday called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding “new uncertainties” over Taiwan, during high-level talks that underscored tension between the world’s two largest economies. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Pelosi raises specter of resignation

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about the country to leave office before his impeachment. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate' The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress’ impeachment investigation was “inappropriate,” an aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transcript released on Saturday.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/

Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the $2 trillion sought by Saudi’s crown prince but putting it in the running to become the world’s biggest IPO.

HP-M-A-XEROX-HLNGS/ HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox

HP Inc said on Sunday it was open to exploring a bid for U.S. printer maker Xerox Corp after rebuffing a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as “significantly” undervaluing the personal computer maker. ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-QANTAS-RACISM/ Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

Australia’s flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media. SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ Verstappen wins Brazil GP thriller as Ferraris collide

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after the Ferraris collided and Mercedes’ six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was demoted from third to seventh. FOOTBALL-NCAA-ALA-TAGOVAILOA/

Tagovailoa slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Monday, team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Sunday night.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV) UK lawmaker to cast blame on global banks in S.Africa Zuma corruption

British lawmaker Peter Hain will tell an inquiry on Monday that corruption under South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma was enabled by international banks, corporations and governments which should now seek to recover the loot they helped launder. 18 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

UN-WILDLIFE/ (TV) Interview with head of U.N. treaty governing international wildlife trade

The interview with the head of a U.N. treaty governing wildlife trade (CITES) comes amid criticism that authorities are not doing enough to protect species on the brink of mass extinctions. 18 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/ German chancellor, finance minister speak about cabinet meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speak about a cabinet meeting being held near Berlin. 18 Nov 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/PASTOR (TV) Sermons with saline: Hong Kong pastor offers protesters aid, prayers

Wearing cross and clerical collar, Hong Kong pastor Alan Keung says he brings God's love to the masses in a different way these days, using saline to wash away tear gas fired at crowds of protesters on tumultuous streets, or helping injured police. 19 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/ (TV) Taiwan president gives remarks at AmCham annual general meeting

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen speaks to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei at their annual general meeting. The speech comes after China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a mission denounced by Taipei as intimidation. 19 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

POLAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a policy expose

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lays out his government's policy agenda in a speech following the Oct. 13 parliamentary election. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won its second four-year parliamentary term, promising further redistribution of economic wealth and more conservative, Catholic values in public life. Morawiecki could shed light on the PiS' plans for any further steps on judiciary and media reforms which have attracted criticism from the European Union during the party's first term in office. 19 Nov

NEPAL-POLITICS/ Nepal's PM expected to reshuffle cabinet

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli reshuffles cabinet, in a move to strengthen the performance of his government. 19 Nov

USA-TURKEY/HALKBANK Turkey's Halkbank due to file brief in U.S. criminal case

Turkey's state-owned Halkbank is due to file a brief in the U.S. criminal case in Manhattan arguing for why it should be allowed to fight U.S. jurisdiction without formally appearing on the charges or entering a plea. The bank is accused of conspiring to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. 19 Nov

GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD German Social Democrat members start voting on new leader

German Social Democrat (SPD) members start voting in leadership contest which could decide fate of coalition with Chancellor Merkel's conservatives. 19 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AUTOS-GM/NAFTA (PIX)

Parts with passports: how free trade drives GM's engines Long before the pistons for General Motors Co V-6 engines reach the U.S. No. 1 automaker's Romulus, Michigan plant, they are seasoned international travelers.

18 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks in College Park, Md. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in a fireside chat hosted by the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business, in College Park, Md.

18 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES

Minutes for the RBA's Nov policy meeting Minutes for the RBA's Nov policy meeting

19 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SONOVA-RESULTS/

Sonova releases first-half results, updates on new device progress The world's largest hearing aid maker Sonova updates investors on progress of its Marvel 2.0 products, which analysts have said is helping the Swiss company defend itself against rivals including Demant.

19 Nov ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NEW YORK-ATTACK/SAIPOV Status hearing in case against New York bike path attacker

A status hearing is scheduled in the case against Sayfullo Saipov, the man who in 2017 drove a truck down a Manhattan bike path, killing eight people. Saipov, 31, is charged with supporting Islamic State. The case is before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan. Coverage on merit. 18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

NINTENDO-STORE/ (PIX) (TV) Media unveiling of Nintendo Tokyo store, Pokemon Center ahead of Nov. 22 opening

A media day for Nintendo's first domestic branded store, new Pokemon Center in central Tokyo ahead of official opening on November 22. 19 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/LONDON CHRISTMAS TREE (PIX) (TV) Trafalgar Square Christmas tree felled in Oslo

A Christmas tree has been an annual gift since 1947 from the people of Norway in recognition of Britain's support during World War II. This year's tree - an approximately 90-year-old and 24 meters tall regular Norwegian spruce - will be felled near Oslo before it is transported to London's Trafalgar Square. 19 Nov

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are officially welcomed to New Zealand with a ceremony at Government House and a meeting with New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. 19 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY ASIA-WASTE/INDONESIA-DECORATIONS (TV)

Indonesian villager turns imported waste into rooster decoration An Indonesian man gives work opportunities to people in his village by turning waste from factories into rooster decorations that export to neighbouring countries and Europe.

19 Nov RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/CATHOLICS (TV) Thai bakery owner puts 'singing for Pope' at highest honor in life

While attending a Sunday mass with her son, there is only one thing on 51-year old bakery owner Pajonglak Dardarananda's mind - she will be singing in the choir for one of the many church services Pope Francis will be presiding over in Bangkok when he visits the Thai capital for the first time later this week. 19 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE JAPAN-DEFENCE/EXHIBITION

DSEI Japan military equipment exhibition, conference DSEI will hold its first ever defence equipment exhibition and conference in Japan. It will be the first military show in Japan to feature land, sea and air force equipment and comes as Japanese companies look for partnerships that will allow it to tap overseas defence markets

19 Nov

