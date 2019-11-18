International Development News
Development News Edition

Catalan chief on trial over display of secessionist symbols

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:17 IST
Catalan chief on trial over display of secessionist symbols

Barcelona, Nov 18 (AP) The regional president of Catalonia was on trial Monday for allegedly disobeying Spain's electoral board by not removing secessionist symbols from public buildings in the northeastern region during an election campaign. Quim Torra could be declared unfit to hold public office for a period of time if found guilty in the trial.

The secessionist movement in the wealthy region of 7.5 million is Spain's gravest political challenge in decades. Polls show residents in Catalonia are roughly evenly divided over the question of independence from Spain, but the topic has ignited Spanish nationalism and fuelled the rise of the far-right Vox party. Prosecutors are charging Torra with failing to comply with orders from the country's electoral board to remove yellow secession ribbon symbols from the regional government's headquarters in Barcelona before Spain's April 28 national election.

The ribbons are how Catalan separatists show support for the movement's leaders, nine of whom have received prison sentences this fall for their role in a failed secession bid in 2017. The board said the ribbons were "tools of political propaganda" that violated campaign laws.

Several hundred supports and fellow politicians accompanied Torra as he arrived at the court in Barcelona, the Catalan regional capital. Torra, who is fervently in favour of Catalonia's independence from Spain and its right to self-determination, told the court he did not believe that the electoral board had the right to order him to remove the symbols.

If he is convicted and declared unfit to hold public office, Catalonia would likely have to call a new regional election. Torra refused to answer prosecutors' questions and only replied to questions by his defense lawyers.

Spain's constitution rules that the country is indivisible. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson drops corporate tax cuts to fund spending as election nears

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was putting on hold further cuts in corporation tax and told voters he would pump the money into services such as health instead, addressing a central issue in the Dec. 12 election.We a...

EU says escalating violence in Hong Kong "unacceptable"

The European Commission said on Monday that violence in response to the escalating anti-government protests in Hong Kong was unacceptable and called on law enforcement authorities to keep their action strictly proportionate. Hong Kong polic...

Airbnb becomes a leading Olympic partner through to 2028

Airbnb on Monday announced a nine-year deal to become a leading partner of the Olympics, promising safe and sustainable accommodation for visitors and athletes families.The partnership with the International Olympic Committee will ensure th...

Absen LED Enhances Visitor Experience at Russian Oil Exposition

To mark the 80th anniversary of the VDNKh exhibition centre in Moscow, the Russia-based oil company LUKOIL opened an interactive training centre in the historical Oil Pavilion in September to celebrate the achievements of the Russian oil i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019