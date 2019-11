President Donald Trump says he will consider testifying in impeachment hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry "even though I did nothing wrong," although House Democrats leading the investigation have not publicly called him as a witness.

"Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump tweeted.

