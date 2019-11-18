International Development News
Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL9 JH-POLL-BJP-AJSU BJP blames AJSU party for failing to reach seat adjustments Jamshedpur: The BJP on Monday held its NDA ally AJSU party responsible for not being able to reach a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the Jharkhand assembly polls.

CAL10 WB-GUV-MAMATA Expect Mamata to brief me about losses due to 'Bulbul': Guv Siliguri (WB): Expressing anguish over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not informing him about the losses incurred by the state due to cyclone 'Bulbul', Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he expects the CM to brief him on it within a few days. CAL17 CAB-PROTESTS NE Protests against CAB in NE states Guwahati/Shillong/Aizawl/Itanagar: Protests were held in the north eastern states on Monday opposing the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt in Assam.

CAL18 JH-POLL-DAS Das oozes confidence of winning Jamshedpur East seat comfortably Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday expressed confidence that he would notch up a historic win from Jamshedpur (East) seat following his five years of developmental works in the state. CAL19 WB-LD MAMATA CAB Mamata opposes CAB, calls it a trap to exclude Bengalis and Hindus Coochbehar(WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday hit out at the BJP-ruled government at the Centre for trying to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the ongoing winter session of Parliament calling it a "trap to exclude Bengalis and Hindus" and expressed her stiff opposition to it.

CES6 WB-PROTEST-CONG Youth Cong protests against desecration of B C Roy's bust Kolkata: Youth Congress activists on Monday staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan against the desecration of a bust of party veteran and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy in East Burdwan district. CES7 AR-CAB-CABINET CAB: Arunachal to have a 'final' meeting with all stakeholders Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to have a final discussion with all the stakeholders on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) before sending the state government's recommendation to the Centre, an official statement said here.

CES8 BH-VIGILANCE-ENGINEER Bihar govt engineer caught accepting Rs 16 lakh bribe Patna: Vigilance sleuths caught an executive engineer of the Road Construction Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 16 lakh on Monday..

