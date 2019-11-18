International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt overruled RBI to introduce electoral bonds, must be scrapped: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:34 IST
Govt overruled RBI to introduce electoral bonds, must be scrapped: Congress
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable "black money to enter the BJP coffers" and demanded that the scheme be scrapped immediately. Describing it as "opaque" and promoting "money laundering", the party also demanded that the names of those who bought these bonds be made public and asked what the "quid pro quo" was.

Attacking the government over the issue, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "In 'New' India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds." Citing media reports and RTI responses, the opposition party alleged that the government asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its opinion just days before unveiling electoral bonds, but dismissed the central bank's reservations and objections.

Congress spokesperson and MP Rajeev Gowda alleged that the government seeking the RBI's nod just ahead of the unveiling shows it was done in a "perfunctory" manner and the central bank's reservations were dismissed in haste. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government on the issue, alleging that electoral bonds were "cleared by bypassing RBI" and "dismissing" national security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers.

"It appears that while the BJP was elected on the promise of eradicating black money it was busy lining....its own pockets with exactly that! What a shameful betrayal of the Indian people," she said on Twitter. Addressing a press conference, Gowda termed the electoral bond scheme "fraudulent" and claimed that it eliminates a level-playing field.

"It is a fraud on the people of India. It is a fraud on the electoral process. It eliminates the level playing field that needs to be there in a true democracy. It brings in opacity and this opacity was objected to by the Election Commission of India," the Congress MP said. He alleged that the government brought the scheme as a money bill so that changes cannot be made in it in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Congress has opposed the electoral bond scheme because it lacks transparency, it lacks fairness... we demand that the BJP government if it has nothing to hide, must reveal the entities who have bought the bonds and to what extent," Gowda said. "We demand that the BJP government explain to the people of India what policy favors, including the selling of public assets to crony capitalists, have taken place as a result of electoral bond transactions," he said.

Congress also demands the immediate scrapping of the electoral bond scheme which even the RBI and the EC have questioned because it is opaque and is a "money-laundering scheme", Gowda added. "We demand an inquiry into how the Finance Ministry took decisions to overrule the RBI to establish this corruption-inducing scheme and we urge the government to come clean," he said.

Gowda alleged that electoral bonds worth at least Rs 6,000 crore have been sold since March 2018 and the BJP has garnered more than 95 percent of the money. On the receipt of electoral bonds by the Congress, Gowda said, "We have not asked for (it). our party has received electoral bonds of about Rs 500 crore out of a total of Rs 6,000 crore most of which has gone to the BJP."

Asked if the Congress is going to raise this issue in the ongoing Parliament session, Gowda answered in the affirmative. "Obviously, this is the issue that has just come and more is expected to come up in the next few days," he added.

Earlier, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also cited a media report to allege that the government "overruled" the RBI on the issue of introducing electoral bonds. "RTI reveals how 'electoral bonds' became instruments of anonymous donations bordering on opaque 'money laundering'," Surjewala said in a tweet.

"Will the Modi govt answer -- 1. How many thousand crores of bonds issued? 2. How many thousand crores received by BJP? 3. The 'Quid Pro Quo'?" he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Merkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday brushed aside a rare joint demand from German businesses and unions that they wake up the stagnant economy by ditching the balanced budget policy and funding infrastructure...

In 'New' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in New India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds. The Congress on Monda...

Homebuyers have filed over 1,800 cases under insolvency law: Govt

Homebuyers have filed more than 1,800 cases against builders under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC since June 2018, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday. These are the number of cases pending before the National Company Law Tr...

ADB to provide USD 91 mn loan for Vijayanagara Channel

The Asian Development Bank ADB will provide USD 91 million loans to modernize the Vijayanagara Channel irrigation systems and prepare river basin management plans in the Krishna river. The basin management plan will help improve irrigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019