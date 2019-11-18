International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuwait City
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:23 IST
UPDATE 3-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kuwait's caretaker prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined to be reappointed as premier on Monday, rebuffing an offer from the ruling emir after submitting the government's resignation last week.

The cabinet resignation came after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister over alleged abuse of power and as a feud between senior members of the ruling family, including the interior and defense ministers, emerged over alleged mishandling of military funds. Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah removed his son, Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah from their posts on Monday, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The feud had spilled very publicly onto social media over the weekend. The corruption allegations had led to public protests outside the Gulf Arab state's parliament this month. The 90-year-old emir, in a televised speech, asked local media and the public to stop discussing an issue that was being handled by the judiciary.

"We will always safeguard public funds...and no one can escape justice no matter who they are," he said. "I call on my fellow Kuwaitis to protect the interests of our country and its safety and security and to stand together." The emir will still have to select a prime minister after Sheikh Jaber, who has been premier since 2011, turned down the reappointment, citing media campaigns against him.

Kuwait's oil policy, which is set by a supreme petroleum council, and foreign policy steered by the emir are unlikely to change under a new government in the U.S.-allied country. Kuwait has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers. Parliamentary elections are due next year.

Power struggles between senior ruling family members have often played out in parliament. Cabinet resignations happen frequently when elected lawmakers are set to question or submit a no-confidence vote against senior government officials. The defence minister had issued a statement two days after the government resignation, saying the cabinet had stood down to avoid addressing mismanagement of some 240 million dinars ($790 million) in military funds before he assumed office. He said the ministry had submitted the case to the public prosecutor.

The interior minister has rejected lawmakers' charges against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockets waiving veteran F Anderson

The Houston Rockets are waiving veteran forward Ryan Anderson, The Athletics Shams Charania reported Monday. Anderson, 31, signed as a free agent with the Rockets on Sept. 27 after being waived by the Miami Heat on July 6.Anderson appeared ...

UPDATE 2-Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changes donations after facing LGBT+ protests

U.S. fast-food chain Chick-fil-A said on Monday it had stopped funding two Christian organisations, including The Salvation Army, that have come under fire from LGBT campaigners. The fast-food chains charitable arm, Chick-fil-A Foundation, ...

Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna ...

Will decide on joining Sena-led alliance after CMP: Shetti

Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti on Monday said his party will decide on joining a prospective Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra after they declare their common minimum programme CMP. The three parties have said they have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019