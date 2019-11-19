International Development News
Trump defender's fame rockets; so does her opponent's fundraising

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 19-11-2019 00:34 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 00:34 IST
President Donald Trump declared "a star is born" after Republican Representative Elise Stefanik strongly defended him during last week's impeachment hearings in Congress. But someone else also got a boost from Stefanik's new fame: her Democratic election opponent.

Tedra Cobb, a former county legislator who is hoping to win Stefanik's House of Representatives seat next year, announced on Twitter Sunday evening that she raised $1 million in just two days after Stefanik's high-profile performance in the impeachment hearings. Stefanik, 35, a three-term congresswoman, was one of the sharpest questioners of witness Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and other diplomats who testified last week. Stefanik also tangled repeatedly with the committee's Democratic chairman, Representative Adam Schiff.

The hearings raised Stefanik's national profile. "A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. But the proceedings also incensed Stefanik's opponents, who took to social media to fundraise for Cobb and increase her profile.

Cobb's campaign account had 6,200 followers on Twitter on Friday morning. By Monday she had 248,500, and she launched repeated fundraising appeals over the weekend. Stefanik's campaign did not disclose how much money it had raised over the weekend, and a campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The campaign posted a series of Tweets criticizing Schiff, blasting "radical liberals & never-Trumpers" and denouncing "disgusting attacks against me in an attempt to silence me". Stefanik defeated Cobb by 14 points to retain her House seat last year, but it was her closest race since she was first elected to Congress in 2014 at the age of 30. At the time she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and she remains the youngest of just 13 Republican women in the House.

Her upstate New York district backed Democrat Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012 before voting for Trump in 2016. Until emerging last week as a vociferous defender of Trump, Stefanik had been known as a moderate. She called Trump's decision to withdraw from the international Paris agreement on climate change a "mistake" and criticized his 2017 travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

