PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson shelves Tory plan to cut UK corporation tax https://on.ft.com/2CU1mGr NHS to cover doctors' tax bills to avert winter staffing crisis https://on.ft.com/2pttixK

Boris Johnson vows to retain Sajid Javid as chancellor https://on.ft.com/2qgtote Overview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dropped proposed corporate tax cut plan to priortise National Health Service and other public services over supporting businesses. Tax bills of senior doctors of England will be paid under National Health Service to avoid understaff issues during winter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that Sajid Javid will remain chancellor of the exchequer if the Tory Party wins upcoming general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

