International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S., S.Korea break off defence cost talks amid backlash over $5 bln demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:12 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S., S.Korea break off defence cost talks amid backlash over $5 bln demand
Image Credit: ANI

South Korean and U.S. officials broke off talks on Tuesday aimed at settling the cost burden for Seoul of hosting the U.S. military, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said, amid a public backlash over a $5 billion U.S. demand for the bill. The breakdown in talks was a sharp and rare public disagreement in the 66-year alliance, with each side suggesting the other was not prepared to come to a fair and reasonable compromise on sharing the costs for hosting 28,500 U.S. troops as a deterrent to North Korea.

"Our position is that it should be within the mutually acceptable Special Measures Agreement (SMA) framework that has been agreed upon by South Korea and the U.S. for the past 28 years," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said, referring to the cost-sharing deal's official name. "The U.S. believes that the share of defense spending should be increased significantly by creating a new category," the ministry said in a statement.

The top U.S. negotiator, James DeHart, said the Americans cut short the talks to "give the Korean side some time to reconsider and I hope to put forward new proposals that would enable both sides to work towards a mutually acceptable agreement in the spirit of our great alliance." "Unfortunately, the proposals that were put forward by the Korean negotiating team were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden-sharing," DeHart told a briefing.

Negotiators left the table after only about one hour of discussions that were scheduled to continue throughout the day, South Korean media reported, citing unnamed foreign ministry officials.

NEW COST CATEGORY

South Korean lawmakers have said U.S. officials were seeking up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the 1.04 trillion won ($896 million) Seoul agreed to pay this year. U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed the number, but Trump has previously said the U.S. military presence in and around South Korea was "$5 billion worth of protection".

Trump has long railed against what he says are inadequate contributions from allies towards defense costs. The United States is due to begin separate negotiations for new defense cost-sharing deals with Japan, Germany, and NATO next year. Trump has floated the idea of pulling U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula, which remains in a technical state of war under a truce that suspended the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on what the new cost category the U.S. sought was, but Yonhap news agency has reported the U.S. demand included labor costs for the U.S. troops in South Korea, military personnel and family support costs, costs of rotational deployment of U.S. troops to the Korean Peninsula, and offshore training expenses. In past cost-sharing agreements, South Korea only paid for three categories - personnel costs of South Korean workers hired by U.S. troops, military construction costs such as building facilities within U.S. bases, and military assistance expenses, such as for services and materials.

The negotiations are taking place as U.S. efforts to reach an agreement with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs appear stalled, ahead of a year-end deadline from Pyongyang for the U.S. to shift its approach. Under South Korean law, the military cost-sharing deal must be approved by parliament.

Ruling party lawmakers have said this week they will "refuse to ratify any excessive outcome of the current negotiations" that deviate from the established principle and structure of previous agreements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the House ...

Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 3 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two warkaris followers of Lord Vithoba were killed and three sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their dindi group near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal

Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether U.S.-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the worlds two largest economies. There are some ling...

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019