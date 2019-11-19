International Development News
Development News Edition

Issue of withdrawal of SPG cover for Gandhis raised in LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 12:48 IST
Issue of withdrawal of SPG cover for Gandhis raised in LS

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG security cover to the Gandhi family, but the government said he cannot raise the matter in Zero Hour as he had not given a notice for the same. After the notice of adjournment motion given by the party on the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi was rejected by Speaker Om Birla, Chowdhury raised the issue in the Zero Hour.

He said the family faces threat to life and the cover by the elite security organisation should not have been withdrawn. The Congress leader said the previous NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee also did not remove the SPG cover of the Gandhis.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chowdhury cannot raise the issue in Zero Hour as he had not given notice in this regard. "You have rejected the notice for adjournment on the issue. He did not give notice to raise the issue in Zero Hour," the minister told the Chair.

He had raised the issue on Monday also. The notice had described the move to withdraw the cover as "arbitrary". It said the security cover was withdrawn ignoring the "existing and probable threats" to the Gandhi family.

The government has replaced the SPG security cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, by the 'Z- plus' security of the CRPF..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies edge up on hopes of U.S.-China trade pact

Emerging market shares gained on Monday as China signalled it was prepared to act further to prop up a slowing economy, while hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade pact kept trading in most developing world currencies in a narrow range. An index of em...

UPDATE 1-Budget airline easyJet to offset carbon emissions from all flights

British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday said it would become the worlds first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its whole network by offsetting the emissions from flying.The airline said that it would cost around 25 ...

China stocks rise most in two weeks on fresh stimulus hopes

China stocks rose the most in two weeks on Tuesday, as a cut in a key interbank funding rate on Monday bolstered hopes for more government stimulus to prop up slowing growth. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0, to 3,947.04, while the Shan...

Taliban officials: 3 Taliban in Qatar for prisoner swap

Three ranking Taliban prisoners released by the Kabul government have been flown to Qatar for an expected swap for an American and an Australian hostage held by the insurgents since their abduction in 2016, Taliban officials said Tuesday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019