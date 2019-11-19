International Development News
Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL2 VHP-CAB-CAMPAIGN VHP to launch campaign to reach out to MPs on citizenship bill Kolkata: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is set to launch a Citizenship (Amendment) Bill campaign to win the support of parliamentarians, especially TMC MPs, who are vehemently against the proposed legislation.

CAL4 WB-BJP-GOVERNOR Avoid comments on Guv-Mamata govt verbal spat: BJP to WB unit Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP unit has been asked by its central leadership to refrain from getting into the frequent verbal spats between the state government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a senior party leader said. CAL5 WB-MAMATA-OWAISI Mamata warns against minority extremism, Owaisi hits back Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned against "minority extremism" in an obvious attack on the AIMIM, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back on Tuesday, saying Muslims in the TMC chief's state are ranked "worst" on development indicators.

CAL7 WB-ATM-FRAUD-ARREST Bengal police arrests four foreigners in Tripura ATM heist Kolkata: West Bengal police arrested two Turkish and two Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday for allegedly withdrawing lakhs of rupees from State Bank of India ATMs in Tripura using cloning devices, officials said. CES1 JH-POLL-VOTER SLIPS Ensure delivery of voter slips to electors: Jharkhand CEO Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey has asked all the district election officials to ensure delivery of photo voter slips to electorate before the first phase of polls in the state on November 30.

CES3 BH-BJP-JHARKHAND Divided oppn no challenge to us in J'khand polls: BJP leader Patna: Opposition parties in Jharkhand are a divided lot, busy fighting among themselves than posing any challenge to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, a senior saffron party leader said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

