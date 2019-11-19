Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN36 US-ISRAEL-LDALL SETTLEMENTS

In shift, US says it no longer believes Israeli settlements are illegal Washington/Jerusalem: In a major policy shift, the Trump administration has said that it no longer believes the Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal, asserting that the previous opinion that such structures were inconsistent with international law has not helped the peace process in the Middle East. By Lalit K Jha and Harinder Mishra

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for medical treatment Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases, days after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks and rejected the Imran Khan government's condition of furnishing an indemnity bond. By M Zulqernain

Houston police honour fallen Indian-American policeman, change dress code policy for Sikh cops Houston: In honour of fallen Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the Houston Police Department has changed its dress code policy to allow the minority community members to represent their faith while on duty.

Israel can take lead in creating water secure world: Union Minister Shekhawat Tel Aviv: Israel is an "inspiration" for others when the entire world is in grave danger due to continuous depletion of water resources, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said, stressing that the willing exchange of skills and wisdom among countries will surely result in a water secure world. By Harinder Mishra

Sri Lanka may face snap parliamentary poll: Speaker Colombo: Sri Lanka faces the possibility of a snap parliamentary poll, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Tuesday, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over as the country's president.

