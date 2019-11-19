Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

International Development News
FGN36 US-ISRAEL-LDALL SETTLEMENTS

In shift, US says it no longer believes Israeli settlements are illegal Washington/Jerusalem: In a major policy shift, the Trump administration has said that it no longer believes the Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal, asserting that the previous opinion that such structures were inconsistent with international law has not helped the peace process in the Middle East. By Lalit K Jha and Harinder Mishra

FGN16 PAK-LD SHARIF

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for medical treatment Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases, days after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks and rejected the Imran Khan government's condition of furnishing an indemnity bond. By M Zulqernain

FGN35 US-HOUSTON-SIKH HONOUR

Houston police honour fallen Indian-American policeman, change dress code policy for Sikh cops Houston: In honour of fallen Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the Houston Police Department has changed its dress code policy to allow the minority community members to represent their faith while on duty.

FGN32 ISRAEL-INDIA-WATER

Israel can take lead in creating water secure world: Union Minister Shekhawat Tel Aviv: Israel is an "inspiration" for others when the entire world is in grave danger due to continuous depletion of water resources, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said, stressing that the willing exchange of skills and wisdom among countries will surely result in a water secure world. By Harinder Mishra

FGN31 LANKA-SNAP POLLS

Sri Lanka may face snap parliamentary poll: Speaker Colombo: Sri Lanka faces the possibility of a snap parliamentary poll, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Tuesday, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over as the country's president.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

