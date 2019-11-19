International Development News
Development News Edition

950 ceasefire violations by Pak since abrogation of Article 370

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:51 IST
950 ceasefire violations by Pak since abrogation of Article 370
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 950 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Lok Sabha that terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan's control remains a core concern in bilateral relations.

"950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019," he said, replying a written question. On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Reddy said immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations and all such incidents are taken up with Pakistan at appropriate levels through established mechanisms and flag meetings. "India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross border terrorism against India...," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia balks at Turkish idea of new Syrian military operation

Russia said on Tuesday it was bewildered by a Turkish pledge to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, warning that any such move would damage efforts to stabilize t...

Yemen rebels seize two S. Korean, one Saudi vessel

Yemens Iran-aligned rebels seized a Saudi-flagged tug and two South Korean vessels at the weekend, the insurgents and Seoul officials said on Tuesday. The incident follows a lull in Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as one Riyadh official said ...

Palm oil producers to set up fund to fight critics

Palm oil producers will set up a joint fund to counter critics of the industry, a Malaysian government official said on Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny of a commodity which is accused of causing widespread environmental damage.The cultivatio...

With Last Dance of the Dead, Yemeni artist paints message for France

Three dangling bodies painted against a blood-red background shocked passersby in central Paris on Tuesday after a Yemeni artist unveiled a mural to denounce French arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in his homeland. The three-m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019