International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong ridicules Patnaik over absence of BJD MLAs in Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:27 IST
Cong ridicules Patnaik over absence of BJD MLAs in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra on Tuesday ridiculed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the absence of ruling BJD members in the Assembly during a discussion on the farmers issue. Mishra pointed out at the absence of a large number of ruling BJD members in the House while he was speaking on the farmers issue debated in the House through an adjournment notice.

"Where are the BJD members in the House when a debate is going on the farmers problem? Despite the chief ministers direction, the treasury bench seats remain empty in the House," Mishra said. The Congress leader said: "He (Patnaik) himself is not attending the House sincerely, what to tell others." Mishra, who represents Bolangir in the Assembly said, "There are only 16 MLAs and three ministers in the House." However, before Mishra could complete his statement, four more BJD MLAs and one minister rushed to the House taking the total presence of BJD members to 21.

"Oh There is a marginal increase in the number of BJD MLAs in the House," Mishra again said as five of them rushed into the House from the lobby area. Earlier, Mishra had also criticised the chief minister for not remaining present in the House when subjects relating to the Home department is being discussed. He also accused Patnaik of evading responsibility by asking the minister of state to reply on questions related to the Home department.

The chief minister holds the charge of the Home portfolio. Mishra had said this when the House discussed on an adjournment notice on the law and order situation in the state on Saturday.

Patnaik on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly on November 13, had asked all the party MLAs to be punctual and sincerely attend the proceeding. The direction, though not a whip, was made keeping in view the BJD MLAs absence in the House after Question Hour. The BJD president had also directed that the party MLAs who remain absent for more than two days should inform him.

Earlier, the government chief whip Pramila Mallick, who has been assigned responsibility to keep a tab on the BJD MLAs attendance, had said that 90 per cent of their members attend the House. The BJD has 113 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer’s wedding talks, Is Robert Pattinson coming close to his ex?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Their union in real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who ha...

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019