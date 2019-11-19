Cong ridicules Patnaik over absence of BJD MLAs in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra on Tuesday ridiculed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the absence of ruling BJD members in the Assembly during a discussion on the farmers issue. Mishra pointed out at the absence of a large number of ruling BJD members in the House while he was speaking on the farmers issue debated in the House through an adjournment notice.

"Where are the BJD members in the House when a debate is going on the farmers problem? Despite the chief ministers direction, the treasury bench seats remain empty in the House," Mishra said. The Congress leader said: "He (Patnaik) himself is not attending the House sincerely, what to tell others." Mishra, who represents Bolangir in the Assembly said, "There are only 16 MLAs and three ministers in the House." However, before Mishra could complete his statement, four more BJD MLAs and one minister rushed to the House taking the total presence of BJD members to 21.

"Oh There is a marginal increase in the number of BJD MLAs in the House," Mishra again said as five of them rushed into the House from the lobby area. Earlier, Mishra had also criticised the chief minister for not remaining present in the House when subjects relating to the Home department is being discussed. He also accused Patnaik of evading responsibility by asking the minister of state to reply on questions related to the Home department.

The chief minister holds the charge of the Home portfolio. Mishra had said this when the House discussed on an adjournment notice on the law and order situation in the state on Saturday.

Patnaik on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly on November 13, had asked all the party MLAs to be punctual and sincerely attend the proceeding. The direction, though not a whip, was made keeping in view the BJD MLAs absence in the House after Question Hour. The BJD president had also directed that the party MLAs who remain absent for more than two days should inform him.

Earlier, the government chief whip Pramila Mallick, who has been assigned responsibility to keep a tab on the BJD MLAs attendance, had said that 90 per cent of their members attend the House. The BJD has 113 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly..

