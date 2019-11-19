International Development News
Development News Edition

Puducherry CM says Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, her

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pudu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:29 IST
Puducherry CM says Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, her

Escalating his long-running feud with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over her style of functioning, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said she "appears to be sister of German dictator Adolf Hitler" and his blood pressure "shoots up" whenever she negates cabinet decisions. Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Bedi over her style of functioning since being appointed to the post in the Union Territory, alleged she was rejecting decisions of the elected government and "unnecessarily" interfered with routine governance.

"She is functioning like a dictator and appears to be sister of German dictator Adolf Hitler," he told workers of the ruling Congress at the birth anniversary celebration of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the party office here. Mounting a sharp attack on the former IPS officer, he said she was "standing in the way" of each and every decision of the ministry.

"Whenever I get the files back from Bedi without her nod to our decisions my blood pressure level shoots up and I get irritated," the chief minister said. He said no other Governor or Lt Governor in the country was 'interfering' in the routine administration of a state or a union territory.

"It is only Kiran Bedi in Puducherry who is impeding implementation of cabinet decisions by unnecessarily interfering in the routine governance," he charged. The ruling Congress and Narayanasamy have been up in arms against Bedi since her posting here in 2016 and had in the past demanded her recall, accusing her of bypassing the elected government, a charge rejected by her.

A plea against the LG's powers was filed by a Congress MLA in the Madras High Court where a single judge bench had restrained her from interfering in the union territory government's day-to-day functioning. An appeal by the Centre and Bedi against the order is pending before the court. Referring to the war of words with her over his recent Singapore tour, the chief minister said he along with Industries Minister Shah Jahan and DMK MLA R Siva had visited the City-State only after getting the Centre's approval and the met the expenditure for the trip on their own.

"But the Lt Governor has raised queries on our visit. We need not get any approval for our visit from Bedi as we are not servants or slaves to the Lt Governor," he said.

Bedi has said she came to know about their visit only through the media and raised questions whether they obtained necessary approval. Narayanasamy also came down on officials who he said were "unnecessarily" forwarding files to the Lt Governor and thus "derailing" implementation of the cabinet decisions.

"The officers areunnecessarily forwarding the files to Lt Governor which is not justifiedand these officers would soon face the music," he said. Earlier, Narayanasamy, his Ministerial colleagues, MLAs and freedom fighters paid floral tributes at the portrait of Indira Gandhi and later garlanded a statue of the late leader near here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...

Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener

Argentina secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in their opening group stage tie of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy spotless performances in their singles matches. The International Tennis Federation has faced cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019