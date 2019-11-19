International Development News
She can't vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lasvegas
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
Las Vegas, Nov 19 (AP) One of the most sought-after presidential endorsements in the key early voting state of Nevada is from a woman who cannot vote — a 31-year-old immigrant rights activist. As Democrats jockey for support in Nevada, a meeting with Astrid Silva, who has become a public face of the “Dreamers,” has become a can't-miss early stop.

Silva has had dinner with Kamala Harris, policy roundtables with Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, and vegan tamales with Cory Booker. Just this week, after Pete Buttigieg saw she attended Supreme Court arguments on the program shielding her from deportation, he called to make sure she knew he was supportive of her cause. Silva's busy calendar highlights the power of Latino voters in Nevada, the third state in Democrats' primary calendar. (AP)

NSA

