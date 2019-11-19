WB Assembly to hold 2-day special session to mark 70 years of adoption of Constitution

The West Bengal Assembly will hold a two-day special session from November 26 to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. Several eminent personalities will be invited for the special session, but it is not yet clear whether Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be invited to it, sources in ruling Trinamool Congress said.

Asked whether Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, will be invited, Chatterjee said it is for Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to decide. "It is for the speaker to decide. It is his prerogative to decide whom to invite. We can't comment on it," he said.

The governor has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur. The winter session of the state assembly will start from November 29. The Speaker has convened an all-party meeting on November 25 to discuss the business of the House.

The BJP however mocked the ruling TMC over convening the special session. "It is an irony that a political party like the TMC which has destroyed every aspect of democracy, is conveying a special session to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. I just hope they allow democracy and its values to prosper in Bengal," BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said.

To mark 70 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament will be held on November 26 and is likely to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, former presidents and prime ministers are also expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament.

