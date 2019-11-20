International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson and Corbyn shakes hands, agree to improve tone of political debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 02:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:13 IST
UK's Johnson and Corbyn shakes hands, agree to improve tone of political debate
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook hands with his rival, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, during a live television debate on Tuesday as both men agreed to improve the tone of Britain's political debate.

The two men shook hands after the ITV debate host Julie Etchingham asked: "Will you shake hands to make a pledge to improve politics?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-Story on U.N. study on child detentions withdrawn

STORYNUMBER L8N27Y2WJ STORYDATE 18112019 STORYTIME 1821 GMT A Nov. 18 story headlined U.S. has worlds highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study is withdrawn. The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not...

FACTBOX-'The facts as I understood them': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The following are quotations on Tuesday from the third day of U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee public hearings in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with UkraineHOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE...

UPDATE 4-Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow

Boeing Co won fresh support for its grounded 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday as airlines laid out plans to buy up to 50 of the jets worth 6 billion at list prices, a day after securing the first firm order since a safety ban in Marc...

House Hitler was born in will become a police station, Austria says

The house where Adolf Hitler was born will be turned into a police station, Austrias interior minister said on Tuesday, after years of debate over how best to prevent it becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis. Having recently carried out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019