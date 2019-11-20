UK's Johnson and Corbyn shakes hands, agree to improve tone of political debate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook hands with his rival, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, during a live television debate on Tuesday as both men agreed to improve the tone of Britain's political debate.
The two men shook hands after the ITV debate host Julie Etchingham asked: "Will you shake hands to make a pledge to improve politics?"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
