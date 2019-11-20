International Development News
UK's Corbyn: Serious questions to be answered about Prince Andrew

  Reuters
  London
  Updated: 20-11-2019 02:38 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:36 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, asked about Prince Andrew's conduct, said on Tuesday there were serious questions to be answered. Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, denies an allegation that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured for him by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a U.S. prison in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"There are very, very serious questions that must be answered and nobody should be above the law," Corbyn said during a televised debate with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Speaking on the same subject, Johnson said: "All our sympathies should be with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, and the law must certainly take its course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

