International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'The facts as I understood them': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 02:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:48 IST
FACTBOX-'The facts as I understood them': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The following are quotations on Tuesday from the third day of U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee public hearings in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine:

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF

Schiff, a Democrat, opened the proceedings by addressing the allegations against Republican Trump, which include that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call for Ukraine to carry out investigations that would benefit Trump politically.

"If the president abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his re-election campaign and did so by withholding official acts — a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars of needed military aid — it will be up to us to decide, whether those acts are compatible with the office of the presidency."

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SENIOR REPUBLICAN DEVIN NUNES

Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, denounced the U.S. news media as "puppets of the Democratic Party" who are in "a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a president." "The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets, and they're free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters."

Nunes also accused Democrats of trying to "topple" Trump because they fear his re-election next year: "These hearings are not designed to uncover new information, they're meant to showcase a handpicked group of witnesses who the Democrats determined, through their secret audition process, will provide testimony most conducive to their accusations."

FORMER U.S. SPECIAL ENVOY TO UKRAINE KURT VOLKER

"At no time was I aware of or knowingly took part in an effort to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden," said Volker in prepared remarks. Volker said he did not realize that investigating Ukrainian corruption had become conflated with investigating Biden. "In retrospect, I should have seen that connection different, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections," he said.

Volker described Trump as saying that Ukraine "tried to take me down" and blamed the president's personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for Trump's "deeply rooted negative view on Ukraine."

LIEUTENANT COLONEL ALEXANDER VINDMAN:

"It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent. ... It would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermining U.S. national security and advancing Russia's strategic objectives in the region." "Without hesitation, I knew that I had to report this to the White House counsel," Vindman said when asked about his reaction to Trump's call with Zelenskiy.

Vindman, who was born in the former Soviet Union, addressed his father: "Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth."

JENNIFER WILLIAMS, AIDE TO U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE:

"I found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter."

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN, ON THE DEMOCRATIC-LED IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY:

"This is scary what these guys are putting our country through. It is sad, it is scary, it is wrong."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Influential U.S. doctors group calls for ban on vaping products

The American Medical Association AMA on Tuesday called for a total ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as smoking cessation tools. The AMA is urging regulators and legisl...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maradona leaves post as Gimnasia y Esgrima coach

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima, bringing a premature end to yet another coaching job for the World Cup winner.This decision hurt me with all my soul, Maradona said in a message posted on I...

NHL won't change rule after injury to Avs' Calvert

The NHL on Tuesday indicated it will not make a rulebook change in the wake of an injury to Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert on Saturday. Play continued in the third period in Vancouver as Calvert was left bleeding on the ice after b...

UPDATE 3-In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on his Brexit promises on Tuesday, saying only he could take Britain out of the European Union quickly in a testy leadership debate with opposition Labours Jeremy Corbyn. After the hour-long debate,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019