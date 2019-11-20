International Development News
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 08:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 08:48 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route
Image Credit: ANI

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday (1015 GMT): The U.N. human rights office says that some Hong Kong demonstrators' resorting to extreme violence, including against police, was "deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned" and voiced concern that the situation could deteriorate. - 7:41 p.m. (1141 GMT): The Transport Department says it arranged special free ferry services from Wednesday to help commuters as the Cross-Harbour Tunnel between Hong Kong island and Kowloon remained shut.

- 8:22 p.m. (1222 GMT): The Hospital Authority says 235 people, aged 15-66, were injured and sent to hospital in the past day with one critical and 12 in serious condition. - 8:58 p.m. (1258 GMT): The Hong Kong Bar Association, representing barristers, says criticism by China's National People's Congress of a Hong Kong court ruling undermined the "high degree of autonomy granted under the Basic Law", the mini-constitution which sets the ground rules for the city after its return to rule in 1997.

- 8:53 p.m. (1253 GMT): The Hospital Authority says Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon has been closely monitoring indoor air quality after some hospital staff reported discomfort after inhalation of tear gas. - 9:03 p.m. (1303 GMT): Senior management and teachers of Polytechnic University say they are making their utmost efforts to persuade people staying on campus to leave. They request that police not enter the campus for the time being.

- 9:18 p.m. (1318 GMT): The Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department warns the public not to consume any food suspected to be contaminated by tear gas or other substances. - 11:18 p.m. (1518 GMT): Chief Executive Carrie Lam, on Facebook, urges minors to leave the campus immediately to meet their waiting parents.

- 0:30 a.m. (1630 GMT): The government says about 800 people had left the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in a peaceful manner as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, of which 300 people are under 18 years old. - 3:12 a.m. (1912 GMT): The UN human rights office calls on Hong Kong authorities to do all they can to de-escalate a standoff between police and anti-government protesters holed up in Polytechnic University - broadcaster RTHK reports.

- 6:14 a.m. (2230 GMT): The Transport Department says Cross-Harbour Tunnel cannot be reopened quickly while the East Rail Line will be in service between Mong Kok East and Lo Wu/Lok Ma Chau stations at the border. - 7:01 a.m. on Wednesday (2301 GMT): The U.S. Senate, in a unanimous vote, passes legislation aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong.

- 9:21 a.m. (0121 GMT): China's foreign ministry condemns U.S. Senate measure on Hong Kong, vowing to take steps necessary to safeguard its sovereignty and security. - 9:33 a.m. (0133 GMT): Hong Kong government expresses deep regret over the passage of the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" and another act on Hong Kong by the U.S. Senate, saying the acts are unnecessary and unwarranted.

- 10:36 a.m. (0236 GMT): Hong Kong's Secretary for Security John Lee says a total of 730 people were arrested on Tuesday, and nearly 900 people surrendered to the police, including 300 who are under 18. Lee says the government aims to resolve the situation in a peaceful and orderly manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Simon Gourley becomes Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019

A huge congratulations to Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago for becoming the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019. Having won the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition at the end of August, he went on to represe...

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from t...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 mln money laundering breaches

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australias Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and high risk countries for year...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Canada finally beat US to reach Davis Cup last eight

Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup on Tuesday after beating the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt. For the second day in a row, 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019