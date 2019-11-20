Cong leader demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the SpecialProtection Group cover to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi family

Raising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should be "restored" going beyond "partisan politics." The party has been raising the issue in both the Houses

