International Development News
Development News Edition

'Mamata angry as she is afraid of losing minority vote bank':

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 12:47 IST
'Mamata angry as she is afraid of losing minority vote bank':

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "minority extremism" comment, AIMIM state president Zameerul Hasan has claimed that his party is gaining ground in the state which has angered the TMC chief "as her politics revolves around minority vote bank". Alleging that the TMC government was not doing anything good for the Muslim community, except practising vote bank politics, Hasan said that the All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) will fight the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal.

"We were ready for the last parliamentary elections but our president Asaduddin Owaisi had asked us not to contest as minority votes might get divided and TMC candidates might lose in minority dominated areas," he told PTI over phone on Tuesday. Hasan said Banerjee has lost her cool as the AIMIM has been growing by leaps and bounds in Bengal, especially in bordering districts.

Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city. "Now she is having problem with Asaduddin Owaisi and the AIMIM. During the Nandigram movement in 2007, she herself had called him to Bengal and had sought his support.

"But now as it is due to her policies that the BJP is gaining ground in Bengal, she is having problem with the AIMIM. This is nothing but political hypocrisy," Hasan said. PTI PNT NN DPB MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Mourinho appointed Tottenham manager after Pochettino sacked

Jose Mourinho was on Wednesday appointed new Tottenham Hotspur head coach to replace the sacked of Mauricio Pochettino. The Portuguese former Chelsea and Manchester United manager signed a contract until the end of the 202223 season, the no...

Russia says Israeli air strikes on Syria a wrong move - Ifax

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday that Israeli air strikes on Syria were a wrong move, and Moscow had contacted its allies about the incident, Interfax reported.Israel has said its aircraft struck dozens of ...

UPDATE 1-Malta police arrest businessman Fenech in journalist murder case -sources

Malta police arrested one of the countrys most prominent businessmen on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two sources said.Yorgen Fenech was detained after police intercepted...

Kohli named PETA India's Person of the Year

India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA Indias Person of the Year for 2019 for his animal advocacy efforts. A vegetarian, Kohlis efforts to improve conditions for animals include sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019