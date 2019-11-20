Somalia, US conduct airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorist

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, on Nov. 19.

"Armed over-watch and the progression of Somali forces are preventing individuals and larger groups of al-Shabaab fighters from doing future harm to innocent Somalis and becoming a potential threat to the United States," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. "Ongoing Somali efforts and persistent pressure on the network help create the necessary conditions to extend the reach of Somali security forces and governance."

At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed one (1), terrorist. Strikes near Qunyo Barrow disrupt al-Shabaab's freedom of maneuver and ability to organize. The individual targeted had direct ties to the al-Qaeda terror organization.

Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia from AMISOM to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States. In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the Federal Government of Somalia, AMISOM, and Somali National Army forces.

(With Inputs from APO)