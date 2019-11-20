Sri Lanka prime minister to resign - government sources

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will announce on Wednesday he is stepping down after his party's candidate lost in a presidential election over the weekend, two government sources said.

"He will make a statement later today and he will step down tomorrow," one of the sources told Reuters. The sources asked not to be named as they were not cleared to discuss the matter publicly.

