International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party calls for early elections, won't leave parliament

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:24 IST
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party calls for early elections, won't leave parliament
Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party called on Wednesday for an early election but ruled out withdrawing from parliament to protest the government's dismissal of dozens of its mayors who were elected earlier this year. Authorities have removed 24 mayors of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) since August, mainly due to alleged links to terrorism, and appointed replacements to run their municipalities.

Several members of the HDP had called for the party to withdraw from the national parliament or from local assemblies which the party still holds. The HDP said in a statement that President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), were "stealing the will of the peoples" by appointing trustees.

"We say 'early election' for the peoples of Turkey to be rid of the AKP-MHP authority. This is a call for confrontation. We're saying bring it on," the party said. "We call on all of the opposition to unite around this request for an early election and to take action," it said, also appealing for a campaign of civil disobedience.

There was no immediate response from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) or the opposition nationalist Iyi (Good) Party. The HDP has previously complained about a lack of opposition solidarity. The party ruled out withdrawing from national parliament or local assemblies, saying it had paid "heavy prices" to achieve gains and "will not withdraw from any area of struggle".

Erdogan and his AK Party accuse the HDP of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has led a separatist insurgency since 1984 in which some 40,000 people have been killed. The HDP denies any links to terrorism. Hundreds of the HDP members, including its lawmakers and former co-leaders, have been put on trial on terrorism charges and many of those have been sentenced to jail.

The HDP has been the only party in the Turkish parliament that opposed Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia that began on Oct. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: I have never seen evidence of Russian interference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.Theres absolutely no evidence that Ive ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes, ...

Bolivian lawmakers seek election breakthrough as death toll hits 30

Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...

UPDATE 3-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...

UK's Johnson says Conservatives would raise payroll tax threshold

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his Conservative Party would raise the threshold at which workers start to pay the National Insurance payroll tax to 12,000 pounds 15,487 a year.National Insurance is currently pay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019